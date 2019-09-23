Lions shoot for 1st semis vs Stags in NCAA

DEFENDING three-time champion San Beda University tries to secure the first Final Four slot when it goes for its 13th straight win against San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament today at The Arena in San Juan.

The red-hot Lions take on the Stags at 12 noon, before the Letran Knights battle College of St. Benilde Blazers at 2 p.m. and the Mapua Cardinals battle season host the Arellano University Chiefs at 4 p.m.

Victories by San Beda and Letran will propel the former to the semifinals for the 14th straight time, or since the 2006 season.

San Beda guard Evan Nelle said that earning a spot in the Final Four is the team’s initial goal.

“That’s our initial goal, hopefully we can finish at the top two to have a twice-to-beat advantage,” said Nelle. “Of course, what we want to do is win the championship, but moving to the playoffs is the first step.”

San Beda is coming off a 65-47 win against Jose Rizal University last week where Fil-Canadian guard James Canlas-Kwekuteye scored a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds, while top MVP contender Calvin Oftana added 12 points with seven boards.

Another thing going for the Red Lions is they downed the Stags in their first round meeting, 74-59, last July 26 and the Recto-based squad is still smarting from a 99-82 defeat to Letran last Friday.

That setback ended SSC’s five-game winning streak, thus slipping to fourth with a 7-4 card.

San Beda’s Cameroonian center Donald Tankoua said they are aware of what the Stags can do, particularly shooter Allyn Bulanadi.

“They have very good players both on offense and defense. We just have to be ready against them,” said Tankoua.

Meantime, the Knights trail the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates (9-3) in the race for the coveted No. 2 spot in the semifinals. The top two teams carry twice-to-beat incentives in the crossover semifinal round.

Letran handed CSB its first loss after a 5-0 start with an 88-64 decision the first time they played early this month.

Mapua, for its part, shoots for its third straight win when it meets Arellano. The Cardinals downed the Knights in double overtime 105-101 last Sept. 13 and then won against Emilio Aguinaldo College 76-76 last Friday.

The Cardinals defeated the Chiefs, 73-64, in the first round. (Waylon Galvez)

