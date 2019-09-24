Arjo Atayde is extra special

- Home
ARJO Atayde is used to getting praised for his acting abilities but he considers the recent commendation he got from The Autism Society Philippines’ (ASP), extra special.
ASP took to social media to give the actor a wholehearted salute for his portrayal of Elijah “Elai” Sarmiento on the hit TV drama “The General’s Daughter.”
ASP found Arjo’s interpretation of autism “sensitive and nuanced.”
“The character was well developed and avoided stereotypical caricatures. Bravo!” the organization tweeted.
Arjo, on his part, proudly retweeted the post.
In his caption, the actor said the praise meant a lot to him.
“…Maraming maraming salamat…“(It) means a lot.. it really does.. Salamat po talaga,” he said. (REGS PARUNGAO)