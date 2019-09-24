Arjo Atayde is extra special

ARJO Atayde is used to get­ting praised for his acting abili­ties but he considers the recent commendation he got from The Autism Society Philippines’ (ASP), extra special.

ASP took to social media to give the actor a wholehearted salute for his portrayal of Elijah “Elai” Sarmiento on the hit TV drama “The General’s Daugh­ter.”

ASP found Arjo’s interpretation of autism “sensitive and nuanced.”

“The character was well devel­oped and avoided stereotypical caricatures. Bravo!” the organiza­tion tweeted.

Arjo, on his part, proudly retweeted the post.

In his caption, the actor said the praise meant a lot to him.

“…Maraming maraming sala­mat…“(It) means a lot.. it really does.. Salamat po talaga,” he said. (REGS PARUNGAO)

