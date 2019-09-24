Gilas belles suffer 66-point loss to Aussies

Gilas Pilipinas suffered a 123-57 loss to Australia on Tuesday to begin its campaign in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore, India.

The Pinay cagers never recovered after allowing the 2017 runners-up take a 38-16 lead at the end of the first quarter to drop their opening assignment in the biennial cagefest.

Eight players from Australia scored in double figures with Ezi Magbegor and Jenna O’Hea leading the way with 18 and 17 points.

Gemma Miranda produced 17 points and Afril Bernardino added 15 points and four rebounds for the Pat Aquino-mentored Gilas, which is using the tournament as part of its buildup for the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Fil-American Kelly Hayes had nine points and three rebounds in her Gilas debut before fouling out.

Up next for Gilas is a game against China on Wednesday. (Jonas Terrado)

