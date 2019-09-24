Girl baller

Hi Ms. Rica,

May tips po ba kayo kung paano pinaglalaruan ang balls?

Girl Dribbler

Hello Girl Dribbler

Ang balls or the testicles can be considered na part of the body ng mga lalaki na pwedeng pagmulan ng pleasure AND pain. Kaya kung gusto mo paglaruan ang balls, kailangan ay maging sobrang careful ka with them. Madami kasing nerve endings ang balls kaya super sensitive din nito. At kung paglalaruan mo ang balls, you have to learn how to handle them really carefully.

Usually, nakakapleasure and paglalaro with the balls orally. You may lick, blow, suck it with your mouth. Pwede mo rin ito i-nibble with your lips, PERO huwag na huwag mo itong kakagatin. OUCH! (Unless, gusto ng partner mo!)

Think about it like you’re sucking on a lollipop and licking an ice cream. Parang ganun lang din yun. You may suck and lick on one ball or both any way that pleases you and your partner. You may alternate sucking one, habang kinikiliti ung kabila with your fingers. You may also use your breath and blow onto the ball to give a different kind of sensation to your partner.

Other things that you can do to play with these include using lubricants with various sensations, madaming nabibili na ice and warm lubricants that can make it more fun for your partner. Pwede ka rin maglaro with ice cubes or mouthwash to add to the sensations! If gusto mo pa magexplore, pwede rin kayo gumamit ng feathers, massagers, and other lightly textured materials (suklay, toothbrush, at kung ano-ano pa!) that can also heighten sensations.

Whatever you decide to do, just make sure that you do it very gently, para hindi masaktan ang partner mo. And as always, be safe in more ways than one!

With love and lust,

Rica

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, follow me on Twitter and Instagram: @_ricacruz and www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

