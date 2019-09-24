Miss- Perfectly-Fine- By -Herself-Thank -You

Dear Manay Gina,

For the past three years, I’m having a relationship with one particular guy. We get on well as friends and lovers. Now, he wants us to get married. My family is in favor of this, and so are my girlfriends. The only thing stopping me from saying “yes” is that, after four years of college and three years at my job, I’m afraid that Imight miss some fantastic guy down the line. Imean, Idon’t know if Ihaven’t met him yet or any­thing, but if Iget married, then the game is over, right?!

Mandy

Dear Mandy,

The bottom line is this: You can’t live your life waiting for a man to make your life. Instead, start think­ing of yourself as Miss- Perfectly-Fine- By -Herself,-Thank -You. In short, live your life; and let Mr. Right find you. And he will.

Now, here’s what you need to remember: You can’t be married to everybody. Remember the Little Black Dress theory? It is that when you find a tangible thing or a situation that is exactly what you had in mind – or a person who is just what you wanted – there is no percentage in continuing to shop on the off chance you might find something better. Many a perfect little black dress/man/house/job has been bypassed using your thinking. So, if this guy rings your bell on his merits, consider the search over.

With affection,

Manay Gina

“Do you want to be with Dave for the rest of your life?” Then he rips off a piece of paper and picks up the smallest charcoal stick from my set. He writes something. He passes it over to me. It says: Time will tell.

“And while you’re waiting,” he says, “don’t settle for anything less than what you really want.” – Susane Colasanti, excerpt from the book “When It Happens”

Send questions to dearmanay­gina@yahoo.com

