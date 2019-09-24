Rapper Loonie tested positive

RAPPER Loonie, real name Mar­lon Peroramas, tested positive for marijuana use, Makati City Police chief Colonel Rogelio Simon dis­closed Monday.

Simon said Loonie as with com­panions David Dizon and Ivan Agustin tested positive for mari­juana use.

Meanwhile, the rapper’s sister, Idyll Liza Peroramas, and driver, Albert Alvarez tested negative for the same.

The rapper and four others, including his sister, were arrested with R100,000 worth of marijuana at the basement of a hotel on Polaris St. in Barangay Poblacion, Makati during a buy-bust operation last Sept. 18.

“Based on the crime laboratory examinations, Marlon Peroramas, David Rizon and Ivan Agustin are all positive for the presence of THC metabolites or marijuana, per Major Sahagun, chief of the Chemistry Section of the South­ern Police District Crime Labora­tory,” Simon said.

Earlier, Simon said Loonie confessed to using marijuana, but insisted he was not into peddling.

Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, said there is possibility the rap­per may spend the rest of his life behind bars because of the quantity of marijuana seized from him. (JEL SANTOS)

