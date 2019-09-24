Rapper Loonie tested positive

- Home
RAPPER Loonie, real name Marlon Peroramas, tested positive for marijuana use, Makati City Police chief Colonel Rogelio Simon disclosed Monday.
Simon said Loonie as with companions David Dizon and Ivan Agustin tested positive for marijuana use.
Meanwhile, the rapper’s sister, Idyll Liza Peroramas, and driver, Albert Alvarez tested negative for the same.
The rapper and four others, including his sister, were arrested with R100,000 worth of marijuana at the basement of a hotel on Polaris St. in Barangay Poblacion, Makati during a buy-bust operation last Sept. 18.
“Based on the crime laboratory examinations, Marlon Peroramas, David Rizon and Ivan Agustin are all positive for the presence of THC metabolites or marijuana, per Major Sahagun, chief of the Chemistry Section of the Southern Police District Crime Laboratory,” Simon said.
Earlier, Simon said Loonie confessed to using marijuana, but insisted he was not into peddling.
Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, said there is possibility the rapper may spend the rest of his life behind bars because of the quantity of marijuana seized from him. (JEL SANTOS)