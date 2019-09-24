Those who hear the word of God and act on it

Gospel: Lk 8:19-21

THE mother of Jesus and his brothers came to him but were un­able to join him because of the crowd. He was told, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside and they wish to see you.” He said to them in reply, “My mother and my brothers are those who hear the word of God and act on it.”

* * *

To become part of the “new family of God,” the follower of Christ must be attentive to his words and live according to his teachings. To be a true follower, disciple, and be­liever is to walk the talk of his master-teacher. In other words, the entire person of the master-teacher permeates the whole life of the disciple so that he can mirror his mind, heart, and actions. This is the relationship of Paul with Christ when he declares, “I live, no lon­ger I, but Christ lives in me” (Gal 2:20).

To act as alter Christus especially in the procla­mation of the Word of God, the deacon is ex­horted by the bishop: “Believe what you read, teach what you believe, and practice what you teach.”

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2017” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

