Jesus summoned the Twelve

Gospel Reading: Lk 9:1-6

JESUS summoned the Twelve and gave them power and authority over all demons and to cure diseases, and he sent them to proclaim the Kingdom of God and to heal the sick. He said to them, “Take nothing for the journey, neither walking stick, nor sack, nor food, nor money, and let no one take a second tunic. Whatever house you enter, stay there and leave from there. And as for those who do not welcome you, when you leave that town, shake the dust from your feet in testimony against them.” Then they set out and went from village to village proclaiming the good news and curing diseases everywhere.

The Twelve, the moniker for the twelve Apostles chosen by Jesus who have lived with him and imbibed his teachings, are now ready to act in his name. As “apostles” (Greek apostolos – one who is sent), they are mandated with the mission to proclaim the Kingdom of God inaugurated by Jesus with his teachings and miracles. The Twelve are given the same miraculous powers of healing and curing diseases.

Jesus continues to exercise these powers through the Church’s ministers (i.e., bishops, priests, deacons) with apostolic succession to teach, to forgive sins, to nourish and sanctify, and to heal the sick through the sacraments. From birth to death, the Church accompanies all the faithful believers in their journey to the final destiny: the eternal life with God.

