NU finally nails 1st UAAP win; Ateneo posts 6th win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After a series of heartbreaking defeats, National University finally nailed its first victory in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asian Arena in Pasay City.

And what a win it was.

Playing like there’s no tomorrow, the NU Bulldogs started hot and demolished the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 61-39, in a win that ended a five-game losing streak.

Meantime, Ateneo whipped up a third-quarter storm and crushed University of the East, 85-68, to remain unbeaten.

The Eagles unleashed a 20-6 blast spearheaded by Thirdy Ravena and Ange Kouame to pull away from a slim 43-40 lead for a commanding 63-46 advantage late in the third.

It was their sixth straight win this season and 16th straight since last year, cementing their hold of the top spot and moving a victory away from a first-round elimination sweep.

The Bulldogs neutralized the Tamaraws, holding them to a 15-of-79 shooting from the field for an awful 18 percent clip.

Dave Ildefonso fired 20 points and eight rebounds, Migs Oczon and Shaun Ildefonso merged for 15 points and 13 boards, and Issa Gaye hauled 13 rebounds on top of seven points as NU finally savored the sweet taste of victory.

NU coach Jamike Jarin credited the win to the team’s persistence and optimism.

“We lose together, we win together,” he said.

Shaun Ildefonso said they never lost hope.

“Iba yung hunger namin before the game. We’re just thankful na binigyan kami ng strength to finally win,” he said.

It was the lowest output for FEU in years as the Tamaraws played lackadaisically as mirrored by just three assists – coming from the second half.

The Tamaraws were limited to just six points in the opening quarter and seven in the second quarter and fell behind 37-13 at the half.m

FEU slowly picked up steam and trimmed its deficit with 6:03 left, 49-31, but it was too late.

Barkley Ebona scored half of the team’s production with 17 points while collaring 12 boards, while Alec Stockton and Joseph Nunag had seven and five points.

LJ Gonzales grabbed 10 boards but his defensive efforts couldn’t translate to offense as the Tamaraws fell to 2-4. (Kristel Satumbaga)

First Game

NU 61 – D. Ildefonso 20, Oczon 9, S. Ildefonso 8, Gaye 7, Clemente 6, Gallego 3, Joson 3, Yu 3, Mosqueda 2, Diputado 0, Galinato 0, Malonzo 0, Mangayao 0, Minerva 0, Rangel 0, Tibayan 0.

FEU 39 – Ebona 17, Stockton 7, Nunag 5, Gonzales 4, Bienes 2, Comboy 2, Tempra 2, Alforque 0, Bayquin 0, Cani 0, Celzo 0, Mantua 0, Tchuente 0, Torres 0, Tuffin 0.

Quarters: 14-6, 37-13, 47-24, 61-39.

Second Game

ATENEO 85 – Kouame 16, Ravena 15, Wong 11, Navarro 9, Belangel 6, Go 6, Mamuyac 6, Tio 5, Maagdenberg 4, Chiu 3, Ma. Nieto 2, Mi. Nieto 2, Andrade 0, Credo 0, Daves 0, Mallillin 0.

UE 68 – Suerte 15, Conner 9, Tolentino 9, Diakhite 8, Abanto 6, Cruz 6, Camacho 5, Mendoza 5, Pagsanjan 5, Antiporda 0, Beltran 0.

Quarters: 11-15, 34-35, 69-50, 85-68.

comments