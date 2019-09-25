Perez, Bolick raring to play for Cone-mentored PH team in SEA Games

CJ Perez of Columbian and Robert Bolick of NorthPort said it will be a joy and honor to represent the country in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which the country is hosting from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.

So the two veterans of FIBA World Cup are hoping they will be selected once again.

Although the two had stellar collegiate careers with Bolick winning multiple NCAA championships for San Beda and Perez earning MVP honors in the same league while with Lyceum, they never got the chance to play for the national team in the biennial meet.

Their stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the World Cup where they earned raves for their gutsy showing was their first time to don the Philippine colors.

“Kung sakali parehas namin first time ni CJ sa SEA Games. Kasi never pa kami nakapag-laro sa SEA Games. Hopefully mapasama sa national team,” said Bolick when contacted by The Bulletin yesterday.

“Nakaka-excite yun siyempre bukod sa first time, dito pa gagawin sa atin. Mas madaming kababayan natin ang magchi-cheer, mas madami ang manood. So ibang klaseng experience yun,” said Perez in a separate phone interview.

More than that, both Bolick and Perez said playing under coach Tim Cone would make their SEA Games stint doubly significant.

“Sino bang hindi maglalaro for coach Tim? Siyempre champion coach yan,” said Perez. “Pero ako, kahit na sinong coach maglalaro ako para sa bayan. Napakalaking karangalan para sa akin at sa pamilya ko na paglingkuran ko ang Pilipinas.”

Bolick, who is in a tight race with Perez for PBA Rookie of the Year, has the same sentiments knowing that both of them would learn valuable lessons with Cone – similar to their experience with former Gilas Pilipinas mentor Yeng Guiao.

“Sa akin yung mga mage-gain ko na mga lessons under coach Tim if mapasama ako. Pero siyempre higit sa lahat is yung opportunity na mapag-silbihan ang bayan. First time namin yung World Cup, kung sakali, first time din namin sa SEA Games,” said Bolick.

Their impressive World Cup stint should give them the edge over other aspirants.

Also being considered are Paul Lee, Kiefer Ravena, Poi Erram, Mark Barroca, Roger Pogoy, Jayvee Mocon, Troy Rosario, Japeth Aguilar, Mo Tautuaa, Raymond Almazan, Matthew Wright, Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle and Chris Ross.

Also on the pool are collegiate stalwarts Thirdy Ravena and Isaac Go of Ateneo, De La Salle’s Justine Baltazar, UP’s Juan Gomez de Liano, Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras, NU’s Dave Ildefonso and Kai Sotto, who is training in the US. (Waylon Galvez)

