Senate OKs bill moving village polls to 2022 on second reading

The Senate approved on second reading Tuesday the bill that would move the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections from May 2020 to December 2022.

Senate Bill No. 1043 is now close to becoming a law as the Senate wrapped up the debates on the proposed postponement of the village and youth polls.

The bill is expected to be passed on third and final reading next week.

The measure, sponsored by Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos, was amended to propose the re-scheduling of the May 2020 polls to Dec. 5, 2022.

The bill also stated that subsequent barangay and SK elections shall be held on the first Monday of December 2025 and every three years thereafter.

Marcos said the committee is no longer pushing for a one-year gap between the May 2022 national polls and the barangay elections after the Commission on Elections supposedly expressed it can prepare for the barangay electios within seven months.

The Senate Electoral Reforms Committee had earlier pushed to postpone the barangay and SK elections to May 2023.

Under the amended version, the elected barangay and SK officials shall assume office at noon on Jan. 1, 2023. (Vanne Terrazola)

