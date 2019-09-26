4 hurt in fire near Adamson University in Manila

Four persons, including two fire volunteers, were injured in a fire that hit a residential area near Adamson University in Ermita, Manila, yesterday.

Initial investigation showed the fire started on the third floor of a three-story residential building on Sylvia St. near San Marcelino St. at 12:19 p.m.

Fire Insp. Alejandro Ramos, chief, public information section, Manila Fire District, said houses in the area are mostly dormitories and apartments made of light materials.

The blaze reached second alarm at 12:28 p.m. and fifth alarm at 12:45 p.m.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire.

An estimated P5 million worth of properties were damaged by fire, Ramos said.

Three streets were affected by the blaze, Mercedes, Zobel, and Sylvia.

The Manila Department of Social Welfare said 1,000 persons, including 900 students, were affected by the fire.

The fire was declared under control at 3:58 p.m.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

Adamson University suspended classes and opened its gates for everyone affected by the fire, according to its official Facebook page.

It advised its employees to stay until 5 p.m.

“For the safety of our students, classes in all levels are already suspended today, Sept. 26,” the university announced. (Erma Edera)

