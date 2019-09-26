Armed Forces names 2 new PMA execs

The Armed Forces leadership has appointed a new superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy following the controversy brought by the death of a plebe cadet allegedly due to hazing.

Lt. Gen. Noel Clement, chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said Rear Admiral Allan Ferdinand Cusi will assume the leadership of the PMA next week.

Cusi, a member of the PMA Class 1986, will replace Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista who resigned after the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio.

Dormitorio reportedly died due to hazing which was triggered by the missing combat boots of their squad leader.

On the other hand, Brig. Gen. Romeo Brawner was named as the PMA commandant of cadets, replacing his mistah or classmate Brig. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro. Bacarro and Brawner are members of the PMA Class 1988.

Bacarro also resigned from his post over the controversy.

Brawner’s appointment took effect yesterday. (Aaron Recuenco)

