Seoul donates 142 motorbikes to PNP

The South Korean government has donated 142 motorbikes that will be used in patrolling several major cities in the country, particularly in Metro Manila, where traffic is considered as one of the worst in Asia.

Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police, said the donations will be a big boost in the mobility of policemen in maintaining peace and order in major cities of the country.

“This is a noble move of our Korean counterparts as the PNP is stern to provide immediate response to incidents and crime in cities,” said Albayalde.

The motorcycles are expected to be deployed in Metro Manila, Angeles City, Baguio City, Cebu City, and Davao City.

“This is a big boost to bolster anti-criminality and police visibility efforts,” said Albayalde.

The donation is part of the cooperation agreement between the PNP and the Korean government under the Korea International Cooperation Agency project enhancing the criminal investigation capability and anti-criminality campaign of the PNP. (Aaron Recuenco)

