Elisse Joson, beautiful and blessed

SHE is, no doubt, among most beautiful young actresses today.

Talking about Elisse Joson, 23.

Blessed with fair, blemish-free skin, Elisse easily turns heads wherever she goes.

That she is also fun, simple and down-to-earth only adds to her appeal.

Is it all just a front?

Elisse was seemingly aghast.

“Huh, bakit nyo naman po iniisip ‘yun? (laughs) I mean, it’s true, I work on my face and body just so I would look nice naman kasi, siyempre diba, puhunan ko po ito sa trabaho ko, pero sa ugali, hindi po ako fake. What you see is what you get.”

Fair enough, but would you actually be cool enough to ride a jeepney or eat in a carenderia?

“Opo naman,” she giggled.

“Just to be clear, I may look medyo suplada but hindi po ako maarte.”

Now, we know why guys go crazy over you, we said.

“Hindi naman po,” she de­murred.

For the unaware, Elisse has been constantly linked to several of showbiz’ hottest young men, this, even back when she was just starting her career inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

These include the likes of James Reid, Jerome Ponce, MCcoy de Leon and now, Jameson Blake.

She would rather not talk about them, though.

Elisse is busy as a bee.

She is now working on a new TV se­ries called “Sandugo.”

More, she is also endorsing Cathy Doll, a skincare brand popular among girls her age.

She was launched as ambassador of the brand’s Ready 2 White skincare line, recently.

Elisse shared, “Ac­tually, I have been using their products even before they got me as endorser. I’ve heard about it from friends and I tried it. Not sur­prisingly, they’re very effective.”

Cathy Doll has been a favorite of many beauty enthusi­asts on the lookout for the latest skincare innovation.

This was obvious at the launch with local beauty influencers among attendees.

The campaign banks on the con­cept of instant whitening results, something most Filipinas appar­ently desire.

That instant whitening benefit is why it’s called “Ready 2 White” and the user supposedly, will be ready to show off a whiter and brighter skin after the first application.

But Elisse made clear, “Ang maganda dito it’s tailored for Asian skin so you get last­ing results na hindi malayo sa totoong skin tone natin. Hindi siyan ‘yung todong puti na parang maputla ka na, hindi natural tapos delikado ka pa under the sun. It gives your skin a certain glow, ‘yung mukha kang fresh palagi.”

Cathy Doll Ready 2 White series is available in drug­stores, department stores, pharma­cies, among oth­ers. (NEIL RAMOS)

