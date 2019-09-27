Jaya proud sa asawa

CERTIFIED gym buff pala ang butihing husband ng Soul Diva na si Jaya.

Hindi naman maipagkakaila ito dahil base sa mga photos niya sa socmed, bortang borta na ang katawan ni Gary Gotidoc.

Body building ang kina-career nito at pinagmamalaki ni Jaya ang hard work and dedication at passion ng husband niya sa pag-ji-gym.

Pinost pa nga niya sa Instagram ang muscle flexing video ng kanyang asawa.

Aniya, “Yup this is my gentle giant, husband Gary Gotidoc. I am so proud of what he has accomplished. This is one of the hardest sport to compete in, but he’s just so disciplined and focus, he even inspired me and others to start working out! I love you and so proud of you. You can do this Honey!!! God bless you.”

Beast mode sa pagwo-work out sa gym ang asawa ni Jaya ngayon dahil may pinaghahandaan itong laban sa bodybuilding.

Pursigidong makuha ang tropeo kaya walang humpay sa paglalaro. For sure, kung anu’t anuman ang kalalabasan ng laban nasa likod lang niya si Jaya.

Tumugon si Gary sa pinost ni Jaya.

Sey niya, “Let’s get it!!!! My family!!! Thanks for the support and prayers…also putting up with my farts!!!! Haha!!!! The struggle is real!!! I’ll do my best!!!” (DANTE A. LAGANA)

