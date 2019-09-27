NLEX downs Meralco for 2nd straight PBA win

NLEX weathered Meralco’s comeback attempt down the stretch to secure a 105-99 victory Friday and the early lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Baskets by Jericho Cruz and Kiefer Ravena sealed the Road Warriors’ second win in as many games after the Bolts narrowed the gap to four after trailing by 17 early in the fourth.

The result gave NLEX its first 2-0 start since the 2017 Governors’ Cup when it eventually won four in a row.

Coach Yeng Guiao credited the back-to-back wins to the pieces NLEX got before the start of the conference, with the return of Kiefer Ravena and the re-acquisition of Michael Miranda.

“Madali talagang mag-finish ng endgame pag may pyesa ka,” said Guiao, though NLEX is still without Kevin Alas because of an ACL injury and center Poy Erram slated to miss at least two weeks with a strained left elbow.

Ravena had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Miranda provided muscle in the paint in 22 minutes.

JR Quinahan drained five triples on his way to 19 points, import Olu Ashaolu added 17 points and 13 rebounds and Kenneth Ighalo contributed 15 points for the Road Warriors.

Quinahan hit two from downtown during a 14-0 run that extended NLEX’s lead from 59-55 to 73-55, less than six minutes remaining in the third period.

Ashaolu’s basket to open the fourth made it 85-68, the game appeared to be in the hands of the Road Warriors. But the Bolts slowly inched closer behind import Allen Durham, who scored nine of his 32 points in the period.

Almazan’s follow-up cut NLEX’s lead to 100-96, 1:12 to go but Ravena found Cruz underneath for a reverse layup.

Durham missed a jumper before Ravena scored after Almazan was called for a goaltending violation for touching the ball while it was on the rim.

Almazan posted 17 points and 17 rebounds while Baser Amer produced 15 points but Meralco dropped to an even 1-1 slate. (Jonas Terrado)

The scores:

NLEX 105 — Quinahan 19, Ashaolu 17, Ravena 15, Ighalo 15, Fonacier 11, Cruz 10, Galanza 9, Paniamogan 5, Miranda 2, Baguio 2, Soyud 0, Lao 0, Paredes 0, Rios 0.

MERALCO 99 — Durham 32, Almazan 17, Amer 15, Caram 8, Newsome 7, Salva 6, Quinto 5, Hugnatan 5, Faundo 2, Pinto 2, Tolomia 0, Jackson 0, De Ocampo 0.

Quarters: 28-25; 55-46; 83-68; 105-99.

