How dare you

(WITH apologies to Greta Thun­berg, 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, who scolded 200 world leaders attending a UN cli­mate summit in New York, for spin­ning “fairy tales of endless economic growth” while the planet is being de­stroyed by greed and inaction.)

For one week, senators listened to resource persons talking about the “drug queen.” They talked, asked questions, gave answers all day long, until the queen decided it was time to fly the coop.

How dare you. To know who she is and what she does, and not to stop her.

Aaron Aquino, chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, had the dope on the queen and “ninja cops”; so did Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, former head of Crime and Investiga­tion Division Group. Their testimonies were jaw-dropping.

More questions and answers ensued, and still nothing was done. How dare you.

There followed a debate on whether the one unholy name should be men­tioned in an open hearing, which was covered by media, or in a closed-door executive session. The senators voted 17-0 to do it publicly.

Too late the hero, for the queen had fled by then. How dare you.

How did such a high-profile “drug personality” slip out – the police have the flight details, alleging she left on Sept. 21 for Bangkok – with all eyes on her?

How dare you. Were you too busy, looking frantically for a red carpet to roll out for her at the airport?

Immigration agents said they could not stop her because they had received no such order.

How dare you. You could’ve alerted your higher-ups and delayed her de­parture, that’s SOP.

The drug queen is well-known to the police. At least eight rogue cops with links to her deadly business were to­taled by riding-in-tandem assassins. The details are the stuff of violent, bloody action movies.

How dare you. To keep the gory details to yourselves while pursuing an endless case buildup. Build, build, build – until when?

Two days ago, 300 of Manila’s 896 barangays were “cleared” of drugs. Was one of them the queen’s terri­tory in Sampaloc? With the P14 mil­lion that she makes every seven days, she should have more than one house and hordes of neighbors to sing her praises.

How dare you.

