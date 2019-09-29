Diabetic sexual health

Hello Ma’am Rica,

May history kami ng dia­betes. Diabetic na ako for the past 19 years kahit na 20 years old pa lang ako. Meron ba itong long term effects sa sexual health ko? So far wala naman akong issues pero still wondering lang.

Maraming salamat,

Sugar Rush

Hello Sugar Rush,

Madalas nagiging concern ng diabetics ang kanilang sexual health. Around 75 percent ng mga lalaki at 35 percent ng mga babaeng may diabetes ay nagkakaroon ng sexual issues. Pero mabuti kung wala kang issues sa ngayon. Magandang maagapan ang kung ano mang maging issue in the future.

Usually, merong diabetic neuropathy or damage sa mga nerves na connected sa stimulation at normal sexual response. Sa mga kalalakihan, madalas na issues ang erectile dysfunction, mababang testosterone at mababang libido. Ang erectile dysfunction ay ‘yung kawalan ng ability na magkaroon or manatiling matigas ang iyong ari na necessary for sexual intercourse. Ang mga lalaki na may diabetes ay twice as likely na magkaroon ng mababang testosterone than ‘yung walang diabetes. Magandang magbigay ka ng attention sa iyong overall health to be able to take care of your sexual health.

Sa mga kababaihan, ang effects ng diabetes ay ang pagbaba ng lubrication at pagiging mas mahirap makapag reach ng orgasm. Mas dumadalas din ang hormonal swings na kasama ng menstruation or menopause dahil sa glucose levels. Ang mga menopausal na mga babae na may diabetes ay mas may risk din ng heart disease dahil sa pagkonti ng estrogen. Mas mainam na magmonitor ng hormone at glucose levels to countercheck.

With regular check-up magandang pagusapan niyo rin ng iyong doctor ang iyong sexual health. Madaming ways tulad ng pagmomonitor ng timbang, blood pressure at ng iyong kinakain upang walang maging major problems and to also enjoy your sex life!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

