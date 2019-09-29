Make yourself a priority

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I WAS down with the flu for days. Suffering with the rest of humanity during the so-called flu season strengthened my resolve to push for self-care initiatives. “To keep the body in good health is a duty… otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear (Buddha).”

You make everybody else a priority. How can you reach out to a troubled child, a sick parent, a confused co-worker if you are sick? Make yourself a priority once in a while. Do not wait for an illness to strike. You are important, too.

Give yourself a free day or free three hours each week away from a stressful place or situation. You deserve that!

Stop thinking that everybody’s life will stop without you. Empower people. Teach them – so they can do things even when you are not around. Delegate. Photocopy or re­print sets of instructions. Schedule that long-delayed visit to the doc­tor and the equally delayed labo­ratory tests. “Prevention is better than cure.”

Know your limit. Is there some­thing that you could do without any difficulty years ago, but now proves to be a struggle? Our bodies natu­rally decline in function as we age. Listen to your body.

Forgive yourself for your mis­takes, unhealthy options, and lapses in judgement. Apologize, make up for them, and move on. Nobody’s perfect.

Drink more water. Laugh. Walk as much as you can. Enjoy the morning sunshine. The best medi­cines are free.

“An empty lantern provides no light. Self-care is the fuel that al­lows your light to shine brightly.” – Unknown

comments