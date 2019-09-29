Thank you Pinoy seafarers!

TODAY, September 29, is National Seafarers Sunday. According to the office of the Apostleship of the Sea in Manila headed by Fr. Paulo Prigol, CS, di­rector and chaplain, “seafarers” is a broad term which refers to peo­ple working in ships, active and retired seamen, fishermen, those waiting for maritime employment, including maritime students.

While the Apostleship of the Sea provide primarily spiritual comfort and assistance to seafarers, it also offers counseling and para-legal support in cases of abusive and illegal treatments, medical claims on accidents and disability in the line of duty.

I remember the late SVD mis­sionary Fr. Ben Prado, who was in charge of Filipino seafarers in Djakarta, Indonesia. He related to me how he, in his aged condition, would climb up the gigantic cargo or passenger ships wherein many Filipino seamen worked, and he would celebrate Mass.

Part of the pastoral work was to collect the salaries of the seamen and saw to it that they reached their families back home.

“I outwitted those seamen when I told them to ‘surrender’ their sal­aries to me and I’ll forward them to their families, otherwise” he said smiling, “their hard-earned monies will be dissipated for ‘good time’ or some vices.”

Fr. Prado, the energetic, and simple-hearted missionary and deeply loved by the seafarers, spent more than 50 years work­ing in Indonesia until he passed away.

For those who wish to know more about the Apostleship of the Sea or seek help regarding prob­lems of seafarers, contact Fr. Paulo Prigol, CS, director and AOS chap­lain with office on Bonifacio Drive corner 8th St., Port Area, Manila or e-mail aosmla@info.com.ph.

WHY THE RICH MAN WENT TO HELL

In the gospel of this 26th Sun­day (read Lk 16,19-31), Jesus talks about a rich man (Dives) and a poor man (Lazarus). They live in two different worlds.

Both the rich man and Lazarus die. Their fortunes are completely reversed. Lazarus is now enjoying the higher position – he is in the “bosom of Abraham” – while the rich man is suffering in eternal tor­ment in Hades (hell).

Note that the rich man was not punished because he was rich. He was condemned because of his callousness, his insensitivity to help the needy as symbolized by the beggar Lazarus.

The danger with being rich – and this is what Christ warns against – is the excessive attachment and the selfishness that go with it. The sin of the rich was a sin of OMISSION. So wrapped up in his flamboyant, luxurious lifestyle, he omitted to offer even food scraps to a poor man.

A story is told about an elderly miser who had vast real estate holdings. Suddenly he became ex­tremely ill.

His temperature soared to over 40 Celsius. A doctor was called in but after examining the patient, he said, “Madam, I must tell you that your husband is terminally ill. He cannot possibly survive. All I can suggest to you is prayer.”

Hearing this, the worried hus­band told his wife, “Go out and find some needy person and share our wealth. Then go to church and pray that God may spare my life.”

The wife immediately went out and did everything her husband ordered. Whereupon, the patient’s condition rapidly improved and, miraculously, within days he had completely recovered.

When the old miser heard that she had given a big sum of their money to the poor, he was angry. “Why did you do such a thing?” he bellowed. “But you yourself told me to give the money,” she coun­tered.

To which he replied, “But with my temperature over 40 Celsius, didn’t you know I was delirious then? I didn’t know what I was saying!”

You may laugh at the answer but aren’t we in a way like him at times? Even if we have more than enough material possessions, we hold on to them tightly.

One of the best tests of freedom from attachment is our willingness to share, to part off what we have.

CONSIDER THIS: God has been generous to you in terms of tal­ents, resourcefulness, business acumen – all free gifts. Isn’t it only proper that you share your bless­ings with the less fortunate and less gifted?

LIVE SIMPLY SO OTHERS MAY SIMPLY LIVE.

