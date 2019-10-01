EAC scores 1st back-to-back wins in NCAA

Jethro Mendoza fired 22 points as Emilio Aguinaldo College scored its first back-to-back wins with an 80-76 victory over University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in the NCAA basketball tournament yesterday at The Arena in San Juan.

Mendoza, a graduating shooting guard, scattered 13 in the fourth period that scuttled Perpetual’s repeated comebacks. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 5-of-9 from three-point area in nearly 21 minutes of action.

Kriss Gurtiza contributed 13 points with five rebounds, while center JP Maguliano added 11 points with nine rebounds as the Generals improved their record to 3-11.

Last Friday, the Generals stunned San Sebastian College-Recoletos 79-75 that snapped a 10-game losing skid.

However, EAC’s new coach Oliver Bunyi said they are not thinking of making it to the Final Four.

“Objective na lang namin is to get better every game. We are looking for improvement,” said coach Oliver Bunyi, whose team – under coach Ariel Sison – finished with a 4-14 record last season.

The Taft-based squad hopes to continue with its winning run on Friday when it collides against Lyceum of the Philippines University, a team it downed 84-82 early in the first round.

“It’s going to be a different LPU on Friday, for sure,” said Bunyi of the Pirates, currently at second spot with a 10-3 card, “Siguradong pinaghahandaan nila kami. Pinaghahandaan din namin silang mabuti. Baka makatsamba ulit.”

Rey Peralta led Perpetual Help with 21 points while Edgar Charcos had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the dropped to 3-10 in ninth spot. (Waylon Galvez)

First Game

EAC 80 – Mendoza 22, Gurtiza 13, Maguliano 11, Luciano 9, Taywan 7, Martin 7, De Guzman 6, Gonzales 4, Boffa 1, Cadua 0, Corilla 0, Dayrit 0, Carlos 0, Estacio 0.

PERPETUAL HELP 76 – Peralta 21, Charcos 14, Aurin 12, Razon 11, Adamos 8, Giussani 5, Cuevas 3, Martel 2, Labarda 0, Tamayo 0.

Quarters: 13-24; 35-39; 54-55; 80-76.

