Jesus rebukes His disciples

Gospel Lk 9:51-56 [or Mt 18:1-4]

WHEN the days for Jesus to be taken up were fulfilled, he resolutely determined to journey to Jerusalem, and he sent messengers ahead of him. On the way they entered a Samaritan village to prepare for his reception there, but they would not welcome him because the destination of his journey was Jerusalem. When the disciples James and John saw this they asked, “Lord, do you want us to call down fire from heaven to consume them?” Jesus turned and rebuked them, and they journeyed to another village.

Jesus rebukes his disciples for wanting judgment against the villagers who reject him. The Jews and the Samaritans have not been in good terms for centuries. In the Gospel, the Samaritans reject Jesus because he is going to Jerusalem. The response the disciples propose is overkill, revealing their vindictiveness.

Jesus has a purpose. He is not easily distracted. He journeys to another village that accepts him. Jesus teaches his disciples to shun violence. They should stay focused on their goal to reach Jerusalem. If they are hotheaded, they might encounter more difficulties along the way. It is not their first time to pass by Samaria. The world beckons. Not all people are the same.

Jesus will no longer return home once he gets to Jerusalem. He will be killed there. Though Jesus knows what will happen to him, he proceeds because it is part of his journey back to the Father. The start of the passage points to Jesus’ imminent being “taken up,” which refers to his ascension.

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2018,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

