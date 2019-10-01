Paranoia

Hi Ms Rica,

May possibility po ba na magkasakit ako kung nakipag anal sex po ako (with no condom) nang sobrang bilis po? Mga 10 seconds lang po yun. Tapos tinigil niya bago matapos at hindi pinutok sa loob. Nakakapraning po talaga. Sabi niya wala naman siyang sakit, pero hindi ko po alam.

Paranoia Strikes

Hello Paranoia Strikes,

Tama ka, hindi dapat agad agad maniwala kung sinabi ng tao na wala siyang sakit. Minsan kasi, kahit tayo hindi natin alam kung may sexually transmitted infection tayo. Madalang kasi na walang symptoms ang mga STIs.

This is also true for HIV. Ang virus na pwedeng makpag lead to AIDS. A person can be HIV-positive, pero walang makikitang sign o symptom for years. Pwede rin magkaroon ng HIV-negative na blood test ang isang HIV-positive na tao kung ginawa ang test during the “window” or latent period bago makita ang virus sa dugo.

It is possible, though sobrang liit na chance lamang na ang HIV or any STI could have been transferred in those 10 seconds, pero pwede pa rin through your partner’s pre-ejaculate. Tataas lang ang risk kung may sugat ka o tearing at blood in your anus. Basically, any type of sexual activity with a partner is risky, pero maiiwasan naman at mababawasan ang risk kung gumamit ng barrier methods katulad ng condom. I suggest that you get tested regularly.

Moving forward, if you want to enjoy anal sex with a partner, gumamit kayo ng condom at the start of your sexy time and use water-based lubricant, para mas smooth and pain free ang feeling!

With love and lust,

Rica

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

comments