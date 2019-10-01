Skippers favored vs Saints in PBA D-L finals

Marinerong Pilipino has been labeled as favorites to beat BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup Finals which starts Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Sumisip-St. Clare assistant coach Jerson Cabiltes admitted that the team will have its hands full owing to Marinero’s roster composed mostly of top players from various MPBL squads.

“Medyo mahaba yung scouting list namin because they have a very deep rotation. We just gonna have to prepare for it,” Cabiltes said during Tuesday’s session of the PSA Forum at Amelie Hotel.

The Skippers are led by Most Valuable Player contender Eloy Poligrates, fellow ex-pros Mark Yee, John Villarias and Allan Mangahas, Jhonard Clarito, Santi Santillan, William McAloney, Jordan Rios, Rev Diputado and JR Alabanza.

Also expected to suit up is Mike Ayonayon, who has yet to see action this conference but is eligible to play in the best-of-three affair.

But Skippers assistant coach Jonathan Banal refused to relish the perceived advantage, saying that the Saints are a team also capable of winning it all.

“Wala naman sa lineup yan. We just have to play our game the right way,” said Banal, adding that he expects the Skippers to have a hard time containing Saints import Mohammad Pare and heady guards Joshua Fontanilla and Hesed Gabo.

The hunger factor is also what drives Sumisip-St. Clare after its veteran players endured several a pair of finals defeats while playing for Che’Lu last year while Pare, Fontanilla and other St. Clare cagers were beaten by Centro Escolar University in the semifinals of the previous conference.

“We will rely on our youth at saka sobrang gutom at gusto talaga nilang manalo,” Cabiltes said.

Game 2 is slated Oct. 9 at the Cuneta Astrodome while a deciding Game 3, if necessary, will be held on Oct. 14 at the Paco Arena in Manila. (Jonas Terrado)

