5 big colorum warehouses in Bulacan padlocked

GUIGUINTO, Bulacan – The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has padlocked unregistered warehouses of five business enterprises in a sprawling compound here.

The closure order was signed by Revenue Deputy Commissioner for Operations Arnel Guballa based on the recommendation of Caloocan Revenue Regional Director Ma. Gracia Javier.

Ms. Javier said the big storage facilities are owned by Cagayan Corn Products Corporation, Pacific Rim Transport and Logistics Inc., UPFC Logistics Corporation, AAI Logistics Cargo Express Inc., and Jcomp Trading and Distribution.

She said the operators of establishments were not compliant with the registration requirements of posting the annual registration fee, Payment Form, original certificate of registration and the poster “Ask for Receipts or Notice to the Public.”

Under Section 115 of the Tax Code, the BIR is authorized to suspend or close business operations of a taxpayer for at least five days for failure to register, issue official value-added tax receipts, or sales invoices, file VAT returns, or pay correct VAT. (Jun Ramirez)

