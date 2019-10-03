BIR padlocks 7 POGO restaurants in Las Piñas

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has padlocked seven restaurants in Las Pinas City that reportedly cater exclusively to Chinese employees of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

BIR South Makati Revenue Regional Director Glen Geraldino and Las Pinas Revenue District Officer Rebe Detablan recommended the closure of the eateries to higher authorities due to various tax offenses including non-registration and and non-payment of correct value-added tax.

They were identified as Young Restaurant, Shedeligo, Sazzy Sam Videoke and Grill, Janna-Hissa Catering Services, Bottleground, Bigsun Food Stop and Society Eight Lifestyle Concept Store.

Closure followed after the owners of the said establishments ignored notices to correct the deficiencies.

The restaurants are considered part of the POGO operations as they are patronized by online gaming employees.

Some of them were subject of discriminatory complaints for not accepting local customers. (Jun Ramirez)

