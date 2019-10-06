Duterte: No help for Baloyo

President Duterte is not inclined to help the alleged “ninja” cop detained at the State penitentiary after being cited in contempt by the Senate.

The President has called Police Major Rodney Baloyo “g**o” (fool) over his alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade, saying he should fix his own problem.

“Well, that is his problem, not mine. Eh pumasok ka diyan. Mabuti’t buhay pa siya. G*** pala siya,” the President said during a press conference upon arrival in Davao City from his visit to Russia when asked about the detention of Baloyo.

Duterte said the concerned police officer could avail himself of legal remedies to get out of his predicament but it was not his job to think for him.

“Problema niya ‘yan. There are laws then he can always seek sanctuary in our laws. There’s always a relief somewhere,” Duterte said.

“Pero kung sabihin mo na ako pa ang mag-isip para sa kanya, sorry, it’s not my job,” he added.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, recently ordered the detention of Baloyo at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City for allegedly making false statements about the controversial anti-drug operation in Pampanga in November 2013 during a recent hearing.

He and 12 other cops allegedly recycled 160 kilograms of shabu and released a suspected drug lord in exchange for P50 million. (Genalyn Kabiling)

