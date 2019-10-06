Diliman College eyes UCBL elims sweep vs UB

Diliman College aims to preserve its pristine record while Centro Escolar University guns for a third straight win Monday in the PG Flex Linoleum-Univers ities and Colleges Basketball League at the Olivarez College gym in Parañaque City.

ngas in the 12 noon opener. The Blue Dragons stake their six-game winning streak in their 4 p.m. encounter with the University of the Philippines Brahmans, while the Scorpions seek to improve their 4-2 mark against the Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas in the 12 noon opener.

Diliman showed no signs of slowing down after coming off a dominating 88-62 victory over Lyceum four days back.

Expected to lead the Blue Dragons once again are Johnnel Bauzon, who finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds against the Pirates, and Kevin Gandjeto, who pumped in 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Providing support are Aldrin Ligon, Robbi Darang and Abdoulaye Niang.

UB, meanwhile, seeks to erase the pain of an 84-78 loss to Olivarez that snapped its five-game winning run.

The Brahmans will lean on JJ Caspe and Don Tabol in the offensive end while Raoul Yemeli will take charge of the paint.

Meanwhile, CEU hopes to ride the momentum of a recent 82-57 win over Philippine Christian University-Dasma riñas with Maodo Diouf and Angel Paul Escalona at the frontline after finishing in double figures against the Dolphins.

The Pirates, for their part, try to hike their 3-3 tally.

In the other pairing, National College of Business and Arts seeks the elusive first win against PCU-D at 2 p.m.

The Wildcats tote a 0-6 mark while the Dolphins carry a 1-5 card. (Kristel Satumbaga)

