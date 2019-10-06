Duterte announces salary hike for public school teachers this year

President Duterte yesterday announced that the salaries of public school teachers will be increased this year but it would not be doubled.

The President made the assurance about pay hike for teachers after he returned home from his visit to Russia.

“It’s coming ang increases nila but hindi double. But mas marami ang teachers, my God. Pero nandiyan po, dadating ‘yan this year,” he said during a press conference at the Davao City airport.

“The last time they were discussing was about 35 but it could be more. I do not know,” he added.

Duterte, however, could not provide the exact date of the planned salary hike for public school teachers, saying the government is a “such a very complex animal.”

“If I give you the timeline tapos I could not make it on the deadline, I have to explain more than what is expected of government. Mas mabuti’t na lang ‘yan kung nandiyan na, sinasabi ko nandiyan na ‘yan,” he said.

“Basta sinabi ko may increase din sila. That I am very sure of,” he added.

The President had earlier assured the public school teachers that they would be next to receive a pay hike after the government adjusted the compensation of soldiers and policemen. He admitted that it was “easier” to double the salaries of soldiers and cops because they were fewer compared to public school teachers.

A proposed salary hike for public school teachers and other government workers is among the priority measures endorsed by President Duterte during his State-of-the-Nation Address last July. “I believe it is time to pass the Salary Standardization Law. Ngayon na. To the teachers, who toil and work tirelessly to educate our young, kasama na po kayo dito,” he said in his annual address before a joint session of Congress. (Genalyn Kabiling)

