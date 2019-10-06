Men and vibrators

Hello Ms. Rica,

Tanong ko lang kung may mga vibrator ba for men at kung meron bang health implications kapag gumamit nito? Salamat.

Backdoor Specialist

Hi Backdoor Specialist,

Meron! At anything naman na ginagamit for your body such as clothes, toothbrush or kung ano pa man, kailangan palaging malinis. Moreso if you use something with something as sensitive as your genitals. As long as regular maintenance and cleaning on your vibrator is done, mababa naman ang risk of getting diseases from it. Pero kung hindi ito nalilinis between uses, pwedeng magkaron ng fungus or bacteria. Yikes!

There are also consumer products that are made specifically for cleaning vibrators and dildos pero yung kailangan mo naman talaga ay soap and hot water lang. Pwede ding gamitan ng konting bleach ang mga items like silicone or latex rubber. Meron ding iba na gumagamit ng boiling water up to eight minutes pero depending on the material. Latex rubber dildos for example may melt sa boiling water. Kailangan din maging mindful with battery or electronically operated items na pwedeng hindi waterproof.

As a means of safety, some people use a condom on the vibrator or dildo. Ito pa rin ang safest and easiest way to prevent you from getting any disease. This is also very good if you want to pass a dildo from one partner to the other. Kailangan lang of course to switch condoms. If a vibrator is used sa anus, kailangan ito ng mas mabusising paglilinis before considering usage on a vagina.

Your openness sa paggamit ng toys for sexual pleasure ay magandang way of pleasuring yourself or your partner and exploring your sexuality. Pero siyempre, always remember to be safe in more ways than one. 😉

With love and lust,

Rica

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may mes­sage me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Twitter or Instagram: @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Mar­riage Counselor, and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thurs­day night on Magic 89.9.

