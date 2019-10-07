Albayalde orders probe vs 13 alleged ‘ninja’ cops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gen. Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), ordered Monday a thorough investigation on the case of the 13 policemen who was accused of recycling more than 160 kilos of shabu and earning more than P60 million from a drug bust in Pampanga in 2013.

Albayalde said that he already instructed the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) to take the lead in reviewing the administrative cases of the 13 cops led by Maj. Rodney Baloyo.

“The DIDM is instructed to coordinate with the PNP-Internal Affairs Service to initiate possible summary dismissal proceedings against these errant personnel,” said Albayalde.

“To complement this effort, the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management has been given specific instructions to ensure that all personnel involved will remain accounted for at the Administrative and Holding Units to ensure their availability to face investigation,” he added.

Albayalde’s order was the first concrete measure he initiated against the group of Baloyo since the Pampanga raid was brought up in the Senate hearing that investigates the so-called ninja cops.

It was retired general and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong who disclosed the anomaly involving the group of Baloyo in November 2013.

Magalong said the group of Baloyo seized some 200 kilograms of shabu but only declared 38 kilos. They also allegedly took at least P10 million from the house of Lee.

He added that the group also forced suspected drug lord Johnson Lee to cough up at least P50 million for his freedom.

The group of Baloyo allegedly freed Lee and presented another Chinese-looking man.

Albayalde was then the police provincial director of Pampanga.

“No stone will be left unturned and there will be no sacred cows in this investigation,” said Albayalde.

“I am serving notice to all PNP units and personnel to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice for the reopening or review of the case, as well as the inquiry by the different PNP investigating bodies by making available all necessary records that will be required, including testimonies of personnel,” he added.

MOVE ON

Meanwhile, Albayalde expressed gratitude for President Duterte’s continuous trust in him despite the drug recycling issue.

“In response to President Duterte’s continued trust and confidence on my leadership of the PNP, let me express my deepest gratitude even as I profess my continued faithful service to our country and people,” said Albayalde.

“I am grateful as well to the clarification by President Duterte himself that there are no active service police generals involved in the drug controversy,” he added.

“I enjoin everyone to move on now that the President has spoken,” he appealed.

PROBE

Albayalde alson said he is open to investigation over allegations that he benefitted from the Pampanga drug raid.

Speculations cropped up after Albayalde reportedly intervened to prevent the dismissal of the group of Baloyo by calling then Central Luzon regional police chief Aaron Aquino.

Albayalde admitted calling Aquino, now the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) director general, but denied intervening in favor of his men.

“With the assurance of impartiality and due process, I am ready to face investigation to once and for all clear my name and spare the PNP from further embarrassment and unwanted public opinion created by these internal and external political machinations,” said Albayalde.

Albayalde is set to retire on November 8. He said he suspects that the issue involving him was recycled amid the race for the next PNP chief. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments