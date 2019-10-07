Indonesian woman caught with P54.4-M shabu at NAIA

Authorities seized eight kilos of shabu worth P54.4 million from an Indonesian passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Monday morning.

NAIA customs district collector Carmelita Talusan identified the foreigner as Agnes Alexandra who arrived at 2 a.m. from Siem Reap, Cambodia, aboard Cebu Pacific flight 5J 528.

The illegal drug was detected when the alien’s luggage was x-rayed by Customs Inspection Project personnel upon arrival at the airport.

The luggage yielded white powdery substance wrapped in aluminum foil and black plastic bag.

Customs and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) officers questioned Alexandra about the content of her wheeled luggage.

The Indonesian passenger denied owning the luggage, saying someone at Cambodia airport asked her to bring it to the Philippines.

Customs and PDEA officers said charges for violation of the country’s Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the passenger. (Ariel Fernandez)

