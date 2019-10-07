On her own

OUT with a brand new single in “Wala Na” is Sofia, daughter of former actress-singer Cris­tina Gonzales and Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez.

The tall, beautiful and talented mestiza allowed for a sneak peek of the song at Viva Records’ first-ever “Music Night” held recently at The Music Hall in Orti­gas.

The catchy, pop tune is obviously another hit-in-the-making for the 20-year-old, with audi­ences present at the shindig giving it two thumbs up.

The hugot-laden song, replete with a strong, all-too mem­orable chorus, written specifically for Sofia by the tal­ented Vanessa Mendoza, is about lost love – something that many, of course, could easily relate to.

“It’s about this person sudden­ly disappearing with nary a word, parang paasa,” relates Sofia, with a smile.

She could write her own songs but she fell in love with “Wala Na” the first time she heard the demo and thought it fitting as her next single.

That it is far removed from the chill, relaxed vibe of her earlier sin­gle “Pikit Mata,” is a welcome thing for the young musician.

“I don’t like being pigeonholed,” she says. “I don’t want to be stuck in one genre because I like different kind of songs and different kinds of artists and I want to be able to do everything.”

Sofia grew up listening to old-school music courtesy of her dad.

“He is a musician as well so, he was the one who was really in­strumental in pushing me to pur­sue my dream. Like, even at a young age, he would always ask me to go out there to listen to this and that artist, sing and per­form.”

Not that she wants people to think she is just her father’s daughter.

“I want to be known for my music, for what I’m doing and creating. I don’t want to be known as just the daughter of…you know? That’s why I’m working really hard to put myself out there, work­ing, getting heard.”

And don’t even ask her about trying acting like her mom.

“Oh no, it really looks fun and all but I don’t want to go there, like, at all. I mean, first of all, I don’t think I’ve got the talent for it. I really don’t know how to act! And you know, I’d rather focus on mu­sic because this is really where I’m at, I’m a singer-songwriter first and foremost and that’s what I want to be known for.” (NEIL RAMOS)

