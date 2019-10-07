PBA mulls staging All-Star or finals game in Dubai

DUBAI – PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said there’s a strong possibility that the league will stage an All-Star Game or a Finals game if plans will push through for an immediate return here.

This idea came after the PBA series pitting NLEX against San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra at the Coca-Cola Arena before 14,000 turned out to be a big success, something that impressed officials of the Dubai Sports Council.

“‘Yung Dubai Sports Council, gusto one championship game or All Star (Game),” Marcial said. “Depende na lang sa usapan kung kailan. Pero kung susuportahan naman ng Dubai Sports Council, wala tayong problema. ‘Yung timing lang ang pag-aaralan natin kung kailan.”

The Dubai government intends to pull out all the stops in the run-up to its hosting of Expo 2020, which is why it was a high-profile PBA visit to top off the recent series.

“Logistically, mas madaling i-organize ‘yung finals. Pero kailangan mahaba, ‘yung may pahinga dito. ‘Di tulad ng All Star na pwedeng bukas, maglaro na agad kami.

“Kumporme rin sa mga tao kasi ‘yung iba dyan gusto manood ng totoong basketball. Pero ‘pag All-Stars, lahat naman ng mga sikat andyan. Kaya paniguradong dadagsain rin talaga.

“Lagi naman tayong hindi napapahiya sa mga taga Dubai. Basta maglalaro ang PBA, talagang pinupuntahan nila. May mga galing pang Abu Dhabi, tapos pati na rin sa ibang emirates. Talagang bumabiyahe pa sila para mapanood tayo.”

San Miguel Beer beat NLEX, 98-94, in the opening game of the series before the Road Warriors atoned for that loss by rallying from 28 down to pull off a 113-111 win over Ginebra.

“Marami nang gustong magpalaro, marami na rin ang lumapit sa akin,” said Marcial. “Tinatanong na nga nila ako kung kailan ulit puwede pumunta ang PBA dito. Mas tumaas ang interes nila sa liga dahil kitang-kita nila kung gaano natuwa ang mga tao.”

SMB coach Leo Austria and NLEX star Kiefer Ravena were impressed with the warm reception they got from Filipino expatriates and OFWs.

“Parang nasa playoffs na kami dahil du’n sa atmosphere. Makikita mo talaga sa crowd na iba ‘yung class nila. Marunong sila manood ng basketball,” Austria said.

Ravena, meanwhile, savored the experience which saw even Ginebra fans cheering on his team.

“Minsan mo lang makalaban ‘yung Ginebra (overseas). Nung kami na ‘yung dehado, sa amin na nagtsi-cheer ‘yung mga Pinoy. Nung medyo dikit na, kahit sino na sila. Kaya nakakatuwa, ang sarap maglaro,” said Ravena.

