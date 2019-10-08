Ateneo seeks win No. 9 vs Adamson

Two-time defending champion Ateneo tries to preserve its unbeaten record when it faces Adamson University Wednesday in the UAAP men’s basketball at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Eagles stake their eight-game winning streak in their 4 p.m. encounter with the Falcons – a teal still reeling from a shock defeat to University of the East over the weekend.

While Ateneo has a bevy of explosive players, coach Tab Baldwin wants to win through their defense just like what they did in their 66-52 demolition of the University of Santo Tomas Tigers.

Quick, smart, and tough, the Eagles threw the UST shooters out of their comfort zones to win pulling away.

“We need to continue to understand that there are more ways to attack our defense,” he said. “And these coaches in our league are going to continue to probe and look for those ways. So there’s no time to rest, no time to look backward. Only to look forward to the next game.”

Thirdy Ravena and Ange Kouame remain the Eagles’ dynamic duo at the frontline and will get ample support from SJ Belangel and Matt Nieto.

For Adamson, it would be about regaining composure and producing a different outcome from its 70-52 defeat to Ateneo in opening day.

Jerrick Ahanmisi and Val Chauca need to produce huge numbers if they are to have a chance of pulling an upset win and get back in winning track after being beaten by the Warriors, 80-74.

“Even if we’re marked men already, we still got to find a way to make our shots,” said Ahanmisi, who averages 14 points a game.

The loss to the Eagles dropped the Tigers to a share of third to fifth places with the Far Eastern University Tamaraws and the La Salle Archers at 4-4.

The Tamaraws try to press their semis bid when they battle the National University Bulldogs at 10:30 p.m. while the Tigers collide with the Warriors at 12:30 p.m.

The Warriors and the Falcons have the same 3-5 marks. (Kristel Satumbaga)

