Cignal keeps PSL winning run going

BACOOR CITY – Cignal stretched its winning streak to four following an emphatic 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18 win over Marinerang Pilipina in the Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference Tuesday at the Bacoor STRIKE gym here.

Rachel Anne Daquis waxed hot while Alohi Robins-Hardy dished out her usual all-around performance for the HD Spikers, who absorbed their first set loss of the conference but still preserved their immaculate slate.

Daquis delivered 11 kills, five aces and a block for 17 points while Robins-Hardy tallied 11 excellent sets on top of 11 points off eight attacks, two blocks and an ace with 12 digs.

National team stalwart Mylene Paat chipped in 10 points while Janine Navarro and Ranya Musa added eight and seven markers, respectively, for Cignal, which moved a win shy of bagging a semifinal berth.

“I’m happy because my players are very eager to win each game. These victories are the results of our hard training,” Cignal coach Edgar Barroga said.

“Although they played relaxed and failed to follow our defensive pattern in the third set, they still worked their way back into the game.”

Seth Rodriguez, who engineered a third-set surge, fired 12 points while Floremel Rodriguez and Ivy Remulla added eight markers apiece for the Lady Skippers, who committed 30 errors in the match.

Marinerang Pilipina bombed out of contention as it remains winless in four games.

