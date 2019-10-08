Dress code

PRRD has been breaking rules, including those which he acknowledges as “coming from my mouth.”

But when he was in Russia, his attention was called to the way he broke protocol with the way he wore his suit during a formal meeting. His collar was unbuttoned, his necktie loosely knotted. The fashion police was nowhere around, and his spokesman attributed the casual look to his feeling uncomfortable, like being “suffocated.”

In another event, the moderator of a forum cut short the Philippine President’s reply to a question and very politely explained in English that he had exceeded his time limit. To which PRRD said something that was incoherent to listeners tuned in to the Russian coverage in Metro Manila but which his live audience found humorous enough for them to break out laughing. Was he carried away by his own enthusiasm? Was he about to deliver a speech? What did he do? Instead of dropping the mic, he added to his overtime by saying something that apparently tickled his audience’s funny bone. Comedians will tell you it’s harder to make people laugh than to engage them in the serious stuff you’re forcing into and between their ears.

President Duterte’s traveling companions could have said the dress code of the night was not as important as the dollars and cents-worthy results of his conversations with Putin, Medvedev, and other leaders. Besides, who among his Cabinet officials would’ve dared call his attention and straightened his tie? Do that, and look like a butler, wife or mother?

“Dressing up” for the sake of strengthening diplomatic ties with other countries is not a strong suit, ehem, of some of our diplomats who don’t seem to grasp that the exalted title of “Your Excellency” means just that, head to foot. Wherever in the world their posting may be, the eyes of social and traditional media are on them. Like OFWs who are briefed on mores and manners before they are sent abroad, our envoys should be taught that disposable fashion is not for them, that their footwear is more important than a footnote. Should men wear boots with a barong or business suit? A game changer changes the rules because he’s consciously remaking them. All others, obey or stay home.

