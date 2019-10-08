Duterte visit should spur closer ties with Russia

TEN business agreements were signed during President Duterte’s visit to Moscow, Russia, this week, three of them for the exportation of tuna and sardines and one for coconut milk products to Russia. These were of modest amounts but they are big steps in strengthening of our ties with Russia, so distant both geographically and historically from the Philippines.

In the Cold War days when the Philippines was seen as firmly on the other side led by the United States (US), the Philippines had hardly anything to do with Russia as well as China. But with the Duterte administration, the Philippines opened up to the wider world. Today, China has a major place in our foreign policy and economic development program, and President Duterte now seeks closer ties with Russia, as part of a wider, broader, more open foreign policy.

Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez said the Philippines today has about $100 million in exports to Russia. The new exports of tuna and sardines will add $10 million to this export base, for a 10 percent increase. “This is just the beginning of our strengthening ties with Russian investors,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Philippines today is the top tuna export­ing country to Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom – a total of $492 million a year. “The Philippine tuna industry will profit immensely if we are able to maximize our entry into the Russian market,” he said.

Russia has also expressed interest in oil and gas exploration in the Philippines and in the potentials of setting up power plants and energy projects. Secretary of Energy Alfonso Cusi said the Philippines is now looking into the possibility of tying up with Russia’s Rosatom company which has developed “floating nuclear plant technology.” This new technology answers many of the questions raised about the danger posed by nuclear plants to territories and populations.

In the talks between President Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin, they also agreed on defense cooperation, Communications Operations Secretary Martin Andanar said. While the Philippines continues to have its mutual defense treaty with the US, “in the same way, we will foster our relationship with China and Russia,” he said. The Philippines has already decided to purchase Russian helicopters which President Duterte and his officials inspected during his visit.

It has been a fruitful trip with great potentials for great business and development exchanges between the two countries. More than economic relations, the presiden­tial visit should spur greater people-to-people, social, and cultural relations between the Philippines and Russia in the coming years.

