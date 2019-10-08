Prostitution den in Makati raided; 35 sex workers rescued

Makati City police rescued 35 women when they raided Monday night a 10-story hotel being rented and run by a Chinese national as a prostitution den.

Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati Police investigation unit chief, said the women, mostly Chinese and Vietnamese, were rounded up during the operation at Maxx Hotel in Barangay Poblacion, Makati.

“Most of the 35 women being used as sex workers at the hotel are Chinese, and the others are Vietnamese,” he said.

“The hotel rooms cost P3, 500 per check in. The women are being sold for around P20, 000 to P25, 000,” Ines added.

The alleged prostitution den was raided around 11 p.m.

The Investigation chief said that the hotel was being rented and run by a Chinese national who pays the Filipino owner P1.2 million monthly.

“However, he was not there during the raid. We only caught the Chinese pimp,” he said.

Ines said that they found condoms, sex toys, and viagras at the said hotel.

“Most of the customers of this prostitution den are POGO workers. Actually, we nabbed some of them during our raid,” he said. (Jel Santos)

