Tough training for Ancajas at Navy facility

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales – Home the last 60 days for world boxing champion Jerwin Ancajas has been the 700-hectare Navy Educational and Training Command facility that once played a vital role in the US Navy’s defense in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Tuesday, Ancajas hosted an open workout at a converted gym inside the seaside complex to show his readiness to defend the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight crown against Mexican jawcracker Jonathan Rodriguez on Nov. 2 in Carson, California.

Sean Gibbons, the president of Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and Ancajas’ official representative, marveled at the resources that the Navy had offered.

“Hats off to the Navy for hosting Jerwin and his team,” said Gibbons, who endured a six hours and 30 minute travel from Metro Manila to check on the living and training conditions of his top fighter.

Gibbons likewise gave Joven Jimenez, Ancajas’ chief trainer and manager, a pat on the back for assembling a potent mix of sparring partners.

“Five different guys with five different styles,” exclaimed Gibbons as

he watched banger Bukidnon Angelo Beltran “throw bombs” and apparently

showing no fear of Ancajas.

Ancajas leaves for the US on the night of Oct. 18 and will use a beach house in Carson for the final phase of training.

Ancajas, 27, brings a 31-1-2 record with 21 KOs and is coming off a rousing seventh-round stoppage of Japanese mandatory challenger Ryuichi Funai in Stockton.

Rodriguez, 24, has a 21-1-0 with 15 KOs and will be making his US debut.

The Rodriguez duel will be Ancajas’ eighth defense of the crown he had won by beating Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in 2016 in Taguig.

