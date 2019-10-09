Bulldogs stay alive; Tigers maul Warriors anew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Beating Far Eastern University is getting to be a good habit for National University.

But the unlike the first time they clash, the Bulldogs leaned on the heroics of Dave Ildefonso and John Lloyd Clemente to beat the Tamaraws, 85-79, in overtime yesterday in the UAAP Men’s Basketball Tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Despite losing a 65-50 lead, the Bulldogs remained well focused in the extra five minutes, coming through with a big run to turn things around for only their second win in 9 starts.

NU romped to a 61-39 victory over FEU in the first round but things nearly turned sour for the Bulldogs until Ildefonso came to the Bulldogs’ rescue.

NU’s win kept its flickering semis hopes alive.

“We just went back to the basics,” said NU coach Jamike Jarin.

Ildefonso paced the Bulldogs with 27 points, including five triples, apart from grabbing 11 rebounds while Issa Gaye chipped in 16 points and 10 boards and Clemente added 15 points and eight rebounds.

For a while the Bulldogs looked headed to another runaway win they took a 53-35 advantage.

But FEU unloaded a 17-0 run anchored on Alec Stockton to grab a 67-65 upperhand with two minutes left in the regulation.

The two teams traded baskets before Clemente drained a triple to give NU a 71-69 lead with 19.8 ticks left.

But to FEU’s delight, Barkley Ebona answered back with a layup to extend the match.

The Bulldogs refused to crumble and drained nine straight points at the start of the extra period to gain a 79-71 advantage and held on to that momentum for good.

FEU slipped to 4-5 despite Ebona posting 15 points and 12 rebounds. Royce Alforque and Wendell Comboy had 11 points each in a losing effort.

In the other game, University of Santo Tomas repeated over University of the East, 101-73.

UST’s win improved its record to 5-4 while UE slipped to 3-6. (Kristel Satumbaga)

First Game

NU 85 — D. Ildefonso 27, Gaye 16, Clemente 15, Oczon 8, Gallego 5, Minerva 4, S. Ildefonso 3, Galinato 2, Malonzo 2, Rangel 2, Yu 1, Diputado 0, Joson 0, Mangayao 0, Tibayan 0.

FEU 79 — Ebona 15, Alforque 11, Comboy 11, Stockton 9, Tchuente 9, Torres 9, Tuffin 7, Gonzales 6, Bienes 2, Cani 0, Nunag 0.

Quarters: 15-13, 39-32, 62-47, 71-71, 85-79.

Second Game

UST 101 – Chabi Yo 22, Huang 22, Concepcion 10, Paraiso 10, Nonoy 9, Abando 8, Cansino 7, Subido 6, Ando 2, Bataller 2, Cuajao 2, Bordeos 1, Asuncion 0, Caunan 0, Cosejo 0, Pangilinan 0. UE 73 – Diahkite 24, Tolentino 11, Manalang 10, Suerte 10, Conner 7, Antiporda 3, Apacible 2, Cruz 2, Lorenzana 2, Mendoza 2, Abanto 0, Camacho 0, Natividad 0, Pagsanjan 0. Quarters: 26-18, 55-29, 74-54, 101-73.

comments