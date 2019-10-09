It’s now win No. 89 for NU belles in UAAP

National University survived the spirited challenge of Far Eastern University, 75-62, and stayed unbeaten in the UAAP Women’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jack Animam and Kaye Pingol came to the team’s rescue, coming through with timely baskets and the Lady Bulldogs pulled away from a tight 63-58 lead on the way to a 13-point victory.

Animam led NU once again with 15 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal while Pingol produced15 points, eight boards, and two steals.

Fil-Am forward Kelli Hayes also chipped in 15 points, six assists, and four rebounds as NU rose to a 9-0 record and extend its historic winning run to 89 straight games.

Yet the win hardly made coach Pat Aquino happy as he felt that his bench wasn’t able to match the efforts of his starters.

“The first group did their business, but the second group is coming up short all the time,” he lamented. “Sabi ko nga sa kanila, hindi yan bandwagon na sasama ka lang. You have to give your support and best all the time. We have to address that and we have to fix that.”

Over at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion, the UST Tigresses dominated University of the East, 65-26, for their seventh win.

The Lady Warriors were almost reduced to tears after being held to just seven points in the first half, including to just two in the second quarter.

