Masbate town vice mayor gunned down in Manila

The vice mayor of Batuan, Masbate was killed while his two companions were wounded when three car-riding armed men fired upon them while they were taking breakfast in front of a house in Sampaloc, Manila, on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the slain victim as Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III and the wounded as Wilfredo Pineda, 44, of Caloocan City, and Alberto Alforte, 23, of Batuan, Masbate.

They were all brought to the UST Hospital.

Investigation showed the victims were eating breakfast in front of a house on VG Cruz Street in Sampaloc when three unidentified men onboard a silver gray van with plate number of ACM 8804 shot them at around 9 a.m..

The suspects then fled towards Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard in Sampaloc, police said.

Follow-up investigation is underway to identify the suspects and to establish the motive behind the killing. (Erma Edera)

