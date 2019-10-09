PBA fines Romeo P20,000 for headbutt

Terrence Romeo was fined P20,000 for his headbutt on Philip Paniamogan during San Miguel Beer’s 98-94 win over NLEX in Friday’s PBA Governors’ Cup game at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Marcial said Wednesday that the sanction came after talking with Romeo a day after the incident which occurred with 10:23 remaining in the fourth quarter of the first game of the PBA’s return trip to the emirate.

Replays showed that Romeo hit Paniamogan like he was making a header in football during an inbound play.

Referees slapped Romeo with a Flagrant Foul 2 which meant an automatic ejection.

PBA rules also state that a player will pay the said amount for committing the infraction.

Meanwhile, Marcial is studying possible sanctions on Beermen big man Kelly Nabong, who was also tossed during the overseas affair.

Nabong got a second technical foul with 4:04 left in the third quarter when he slammed the ball in front of referee Nol Quillinguen. (Jonas Terrado)

