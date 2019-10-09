Saints foil Skippers sweep bid in D-L finals

BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare squashed Marinerong Pilipino’s march toward history and forced a deciding third game in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup Finals with a 74-60 win Wednesday at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Jesse Collado returned from a hamstring injury and scored 10 of his 20 points in the first quarter as the Saints started out strong on their way to dealing with the Skippers their first-ever loss after 10 straight wins since the start of the conference.

Mohammad Pare avoided foul trouble and registered 12 points and 10 rebounds to also spark Sumisip-St. Clare with point guard Joshua Fontanilla posting 14 points, three rebounds and five assists adding Japs Bautista 11 points.

Coach Stevenson Tiu lauded his team for the Saints’ bounce-back effort after dropping the series opener 69-59 last Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

“Obviously mas may energy kami ngayon,” said Tiu, whose team will try to complete the upset in the deciding game set Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

John Villarias was the only player in double figures with 11 points but Eloy Poligrates, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player prior to tipoff, was held to just two points on 1-of-4 shooting with six turnovers.

Collado hit two threes after tipoff to help Sumisip-St. Clare take a 19-5 lead while Pare imposed his will in the shaded lane, much to the disappointment of a predominantly Marinero crowd expecting a celebration.

The Saints went into halftime up 46-24 and refused to relent amid attempts by the Skippers to trim the margin. (Jonas Terrado)

The scores:

SUMISIP-ST. CLARE 74 — Collado 20, Fontanilla 14, Pare 12, Bautista 11, Batino 8, Gabo 4, Palencia 2, Dumapig 2, Hallare 1, Rubio 0, Penaredondo 0, Manacho 0, Tiquia 0.

MARINERONG PILIPINO 60 — Villarias 11, Clarito 9, Yee 8, Alabanza 8, Santillan 5, Sara 5, Rios 4, Ilagan 4, Poligrates 2, Ayonayon 2, Reverente 2, Diputado 0, Mangahas 0, McAloney 0, Solis 0.

Quarters: 23-11; 46-24; 62-43; 74-60.

