4 suspects in slay of Masbate town vice mayor arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Manila Police District (MPD) announced Thursday the arrest of four men who allegedly shot and killed Batuan, Masbate vice mayor Charlie Yuson III in Sampaloc, Manila, last Wednesday.

MPD chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said the suspects — Bradford Solis, 41, helper; Juanito de Luna, 54, farmer; Rigor dela Cruz, 38, all of Camiling Tarlac ; and Junel Gomez, 36, driver, of San Jose, Binan, Laguna — were “positively identified by at least eight witnesses” coming from the place of incident.

“We are 101% sure na etong hawak natin ay ang mga suspects,” he said during the presentation of suspects at the MPD Headquarters.

Yuson was killed while two companions – Wildredo Pineda, 44, and Alberto Alforte, 23 — were wounded when car-riding armed men shot them while having breakfast in front of a house in Sampaloc on Wednesday morning. (Erma Edera)

comments