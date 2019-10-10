Best of the best

Maja Salavador received a pleasant surprise in time for her 31st birthday, bagging the first ever Best Actress award for drama in the 1st Asia Contents Awards held in in Busan, South Korea.

The actress was recognized for her fierce portrayal of the lead character in the hit TV series, “Wildflower,” which was also nominated in the Best Drama category competing against shows from South Korea, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

The 1st Asia Contents Awards is organized by the renowned film festival Busan International Film Festival and Asian Film Market, an annual film market in South Korea.

“Wildflower” has begun airing in three French-speaking countries, including New Caledonia, Polynesia, and Reunion Islands, with the recent partnership of ABS-CBN with Ampersand fiction, a French content distributor and will soon air in Madagascar this October with ABS-CBN’s deal with Startimes.

Taking to Instagram, Maja, who celebrated her 31st birthday Oct. 5, expressed gratitude for the win.

She posted, “Thank You #AsiaContentsAwards and #BIFF2019. Congratulations Team #Wildflower. Wala ako dito sa Busan ngayon kung hindi dahil sa inyong lahat. This award is ours. Masaya ako na nakapagbigay tayo ng karangalan para sa Industriya natin sa Pilipinas. Salamat sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa akin. Kayo ang inspirasyon ko para ibigay lagi ang best ko. Mahal ko kayo. Indeed!!! Happy Birthday To Me!!! Thank You Lord! Iba ka!”

First to congratulate the actress was boyfriend Rambo Nuñez.

He posted on Instagram, “The Best Actress @iammajasalvador Very proud of you my love!”

As for his birthday message to Maja, he wrote: “Having you back was one of the best things that ever happened in my life… you have been my constant source of happiness, inspiration, love and contentment. I am very proud of what you have achieved and for doing everything with the best intentions. You have a very wonderful heart and everyone around you knows that. I am so blessed to have you. Happy Birthday My Love! So glad that we now get to spend your birthday together. I Love You.” (Rampador Alindog)

