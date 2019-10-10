On the verge

BY NEIL RAMOS

HOT, young actress Arra San Agustin is well on her way to earning even bigger notice, having landed her first-ever lead role in the GMA7 teleserye, “Madrasta.”

It’s about time, too.

Starting her showbiz career via the sixth season of “Starstruck” back in 2015, Arra has been playing bit roles for some time before going on to make heads turn as Ariana, the “sarkosi” or reincarnation of Amihan in the 2016 fantasy series, “Encantadia.”

Further helping her gain more admirers, mostly males, is her sustained appearance on “Bubble Gang.”

She would go on to display improved acting chops on the sci-fi action series, “The Cure” and the drama, “My Special Tatay,” both opposite Ken Chan.

Many believe Arra already ripe for stardom and they’re hoping “Madrasta” would finally clinch it for her.

Set to air today as part of GMA Network’s Afternoon Prime offerings, “Madrasta” tells the story of two women vying for the love of one man.

As Audrey, Arra is an optimistic nurse and a responsible daughter who tries her luck abroad but gets swindled instead by an illegal recruiter; this unfortunate turn of event steers her into the life of Sean (Juancho Trivino), who helps her get back on her feet by hiring her to work in his clinic.

There, Audrey discovers that Sean’s wife Katharine (Thea Tolentino) is cheating on him and she eventually leaves him for another man.

Audrey becomes Sean’s rock and romance blossoms between the two. With Katharine gone, Audrey supersedes her as the mother of Sean’s children and earns a special place in his heart.

But then Katharine returns, reclaiming her position in the lives of Sean and their children.

What happens next?

Arra maintained the whole series is one to watch inasmuch as she poured heart and soul embodying her character as madrasta.

“Challenging siya pero sobrang na-e-enjoy ko. It’s something new. I’m inspired. I really pushed myself acting-wise for this one. Siyempre, first title role ko kaya sobrang overwhelmed, sobrang saya ko.

“I like it that my role is a bit more mature than those I’ve taken on before. Medyo nakakatakot pero exciting. Gusto kong galingan talaga. I want to prove myself worthy of the trust given me, siyempre and, of course, gusto ko mapatunayan na kaya ko panindigan ‘yung responsibility bilang ako nga ‘yung main character dito.”

Arra revealed she took acting inspirations from Megastar Sharon Cuneta who starred in a film also titled “Madrasta” in the ’90s.

“Hindi ito remake pero kasi gusto ko ma-inspire kaya ko pinanoood. Masyado ako na-amaze. Ang galing si Ms. Sharon. I could only wish na somehow ay mapantayan ko kahit konti ang performance niya doon.”

