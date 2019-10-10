Special bond

BY NEIL RAMOS

One more dream has come true for Sarah Geronimo.

She is to star in a full-length dog movie, something she has long wanted to do.

Conceptualized and co-directed by the multi-awarded and internationally acclaimed director Jun Lana (“Die Beautiful,” “Bwakaw”) and award-winning filmmaker Perci Intalan (“Bwakaw,” “Distance,” “Dementia”), and featuring Milo, a Jack Russell Terrier that has appeared in numerous films in the past (including numerous viral videos on YouTube), the film, titled, “Unforgettable,” is something Sarah considers really “special.”

Sarah related, “Iba rin ‘yung challenge niya kasi especially that I share screen time with a dog ‘diba? I mean, kung dati may leading man ako na I could communicate verbally how we could execute our scenes, ito iba, kailangan may trainer na kasama so it’s very different.”

Note Sarah actually had to spend time with Milo so they could be familiar with each other.

“Inuwi ko siya,” Sarah said, laughing. “Okay lang kasi mahilig naman talaga ako sa aso. I have dogs din sa bahay, eh.”

And how was it working with Milo on set?

“Walang problema. As in. Nakakagulat nga kasi napaka-focused niya. Gaya nung first time na sinabi ng trainer niya while we are doing a scene na, ‘Focus Milo, focus,’ talagang focused naman siya at every time, ‘yun ang binibigay niya. Professional talaga.”

In the film, Sarah plays Jasmine, a young woman on a journey to Baguio.

She brought with her a dog, Happy, believing the animal would be instrumental to her grandmother’s healing.

“Simple lang naman ang story,” said Jun. “It is about discovering, knowing, understanding pure love. ‘Yun ang pinaka-message niya na, in this day and age is there such a thing as pure love?”

“Iba siyang magmahal” goes the tagline of “Unforgettable” and according to Perci, it is love that defines the journey of their two characters.

“It really is a heartwarming tale na I believe maraming tao ang makaka-relate,” he said. “The movie shows that special human-animal bond, compassion for our fellowmen, and the willingness to go the extra mile for our family, all these things talaga make a mark in the mind and in the heart.”

Sarah won Best Actress award from the PMPC Star Awards for her role in “Miss Granny.”

She is not expecting the same for “Unforgettable” but made clear, “I did my best for the film so kung sakali na they feel I deserve an award, then I’d be so grateful. Pero ‘yun nga, it is enough for me that I did good in the film.”

Jun and Perci have nothing but good words for their star.

“Ibang klase ipinakita ni Sarah dito. You don’t have to take my word for it. Watch the film and you’d know why,” said Jun.

With cameos by Anne Curtis, Cherie Gil, Tirso Cruz III and Regine Velasquez, “Unforgettable” opens in cinemas Oct. 23.

